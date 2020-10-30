SABATTUS – Douglass S. Hanmer, 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1937 in Mexico, Maine to Robert and Elva (Hammond) Hanmer, youngest of seven children. He attended local schools and graduated from Mexico High School. Douglass married the love of his life, Vivian I. (Miles) Hanmer on Oct. 26, 1957. He worked as a carpenter all his life with his most cherished years working for his employer and good friend Jimmy Knight. He was a long time member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Douglass was predeceased by his wife Vivian and his six siblings. He is survived by his son, Ricky Hanmer and daughter, Cynthia (Hanmer) Chapdelaine; five grandchildren, Deanna (Robbins) Pickard and her husband Scott, Christopher Hanmer, Corey Robbins, Katherine (Hanmer) Visbeck, and Nathan Hanmer; many great-grandchildren including his great-granddaughter, Renee Pickard and great-grandson, Robert Pickard; and many special nieces and nephews. Douglass will be laid to rest with his wife Vivian at the Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield, Maine.

