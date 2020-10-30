DIXFIELD – Debra L. Snowman, 67, of Dixfield peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 21, 1953 in Rumford, a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Newell) Holman. She grew up in the area and attended local schools. After high school, Debbie met and eventually married Harry L. Snowman and they started a family together. Debbie took great pride in being a homemaker, raising her children and tending to her family’s needs. She will always be remembered for her love of camping, going to the races in Oxford at OPS and spending quality time with her granddaughter. She could often be found hanging out and eating with her circle of friends at McDonald’s having a good time. She will be sadly missed.She is survived by her husband, Harry Snowman of Dixfield; her two children, Eric Snowman of Paris, Maine and Jason L. Snowman and his wife Shannon and their daughter, Olivia of Mechanic Falls. She also leaves behind two sisters, Sally Martin of Dixfield and Sandra Child, wife of the late Donnie Child, of Peru. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Robertson Cemetery in Weld on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family would appreciate the use of masks and social distancing if attending the graveside service. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, 364-4366.Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Debbie’s memory to: Androscoggin Home& Healthcare15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240