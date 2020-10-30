NASHUA, N.H. – Janine B. (Roy) Picard, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, N.H. She is the beloved wife of Normand Picard with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.

Janine was born in Auburn, Maine on May 2, 1929 and was the beloved daughter of the late Philibert and Lea (Labrecque) Roy. She was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1947.

Following graduation, she began her career in the banking industry. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Bank of New Hampshire as an executive secretary.

In her free time, Janine enjoyed outdoor sports, such as skiing and golfing. She and Norm were long time members of the Nashua Country Club where they made many friends. She could also be found getting lost in reading a book or attending community concerts. Janine and her husband spent 20 winters in Vero Beach, Fla. following her retirement from the Bank of NH in 1991. They also liked to travel and loved to cruise in the Caribbean and Europe. Above all, she truly cherished time spent with her family and was very devoted to her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Normand, she is survived by her three children, Steven Picard and his wife Ivy of Rocklin, Calif., Lisa Picard of Nashua, and Kevin Picard and his wife Jean of Litchfield; her two grandchildren, Andrew and Alissa of Litchfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Janine’s Funeral Mass on TUESDAY, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua. Interment will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire Veteran Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit http://www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com