police log

ARRESTS

Auburn

• Joseph Rudebush, 32, Auburn, on probation hold at 6:41 p.m. on Thursday on Harvard Street.

CRASHES

Auburn

Vehicles driven by Jennifer Wood, 32, of Auburn, and Nathan Rainey, 28, of Auburn, collided at 9:39 p.m. Thursday at Court and Goff streets. Wood’s vehicle received minor damage and Rainey’s vehicle, owned by Sue Ellen Rainey, received functional damage.

A vehicle driven by Margaret Gatchell, 73, of Poland, struck a stop sign in a Walmart parking lot at 12:09 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle had functional damage.

