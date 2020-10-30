Andover: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Wards 1 and 2 — Auburn Senior Community Center, 48 Petttengill Park Road 

Wards 3 and 4 —  Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. 

Ward 5 — Boys Girls Club, 43 Second St. 

Avon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Bethel: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall  

Bridgton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall 

Brownfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Buckfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building 

Byron: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Canton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office   

Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Casco: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Casco Community Center  

Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall   

Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Denmark: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Building  

Dixfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall  

Durham: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Durham Community School

Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building  

Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center  

Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fayette Central School  

Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong   

Fryeburg: a,m, to 8 p.m., David and Doris Hastings Community Center  

Gilead: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Greene: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Greenwood: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station Legion Hall

Hanover: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Harrison: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office    

Hartford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Hebron: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School gym  

Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall   

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Wards 1 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 2 — Montello School Gymnasium, 407 East Ave. 

Ward 3 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 4 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 5 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 6 — Green Ladle (Lewiston High School campus), 156 East Ave. 

Ward 7 — Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lisbon High School 

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Litchfield Sportsman’s Club 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spruce Mountain Primary School  

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station 

Lovell: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town House  

Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office 

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Mexico: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center 

Naples: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Hall 

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station 

Newry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge  

New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room  

Norway: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station    

Otisfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Hall    

Oxford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Public Safety Building

Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station  

Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Hall  

Peru: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall 

Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station  

Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Readfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Roxbury: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office   

Rumford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall  

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall, Kingfield  

Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Stoneham: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station  

Stow: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building  

Sumner: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office   

Sweden: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Temple: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Upton: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building 

Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office  

Waterford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station Municipal Building    

Wales: a.m. to 8 p.m., Municipal Center

Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall  

West Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office    

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office  

