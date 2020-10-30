Enjoy this Maine Farmhouse with Views and 160 Acres
#530 MLS# 1430533 Maine farmhouse, with nicely blended renovations and a new section. House has 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors and lots of charm!!There are spectacular mountain views, 160 acres close to hiking, skiing, ATV and sled trails, and located on Wheeler Hill Rd in Phillips, halfway between Saddleback and Sugarloaf. Property is in tree growth. Great investment for wood harvest and a lovely private home with stone walls, and landscaping. Sunny location for gardens and west facing for sunsets! Twenty minutes to Farmington, stores, hospital and University of Maine at Farmington. $379,000
