DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping someone out there can help a senior citizen who is looking for a free, small female puppy. I lost my two little girls recently; they both were much loved and didn’t know they were dogs. I have plenty of love and attention to give. I also have a lot of pretty bows and little blankets and toys for one. When you lose a pet that you love, it’s like losing a member of your family, as some of you pet lovers know. Please call Judy at 665-2247 or Sherwood at 364-6314. — No name, no town

ANSWER: At the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, there is a program called “Seniors for Seniors” where older people can adopt older dogs for $80. I know this isn’t free, but the society provides many services for the pets while in their care, including sterilization, treatment for any identified medical conditions, flea and tick prevention, vaccines, and microchips. The pets are also provided with a complimentary veterinary visit upon adoption, as well as a month of pet insurance so the funds are used to help cover those costs.

All adoptions are by appointment only and the number to call if you want more information is 783-2311.

If your circumstances don’t allow for that fee, perhaps a kind friend or relative or even a generous person in Sun Spots Land would be willing to help you — it’s happened before and nothing is impossible! Please let us know when you have a new “little girl” to love and share your life with.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My elderly mother wanted me to share her “there-are-still-some-angels-on-this-planet” experience. She was at Optometric Associates in Lewiston picking out new glasses and made a comment to the technician that she could only look at inexpensive frames because Medicare doesn’t cover the cost.

An extremely generous man named Steve paid for her glasses. He told her he had a 93-year-old mother who struggles financially too and he understood. My mother wants him to know how much she appreciates his generosity and wanted to share his kindness in Sun Spots. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Wonderful!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: How do I search for older Sun Spots topics that I have read and would like the information now? For example, I saw a recipe a few months ago, and now I would like to search for it. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Since recipe requests happen quite often in Sun Spots Land, if you remember the name of the dish or any details about it, I can look it up in the Rolodex and publish it again for you.

Another way to look it up is to Google it like this: “Lewiston Sun Journal-Sun Spots-(name of recipe)”. You can also try going to the Sun Journal Archives if you can remember about when the information you’re looking for was published. Go to https://www.sunjournal.com/archive/ and follow the instructions on the page.

This is a good time to remind people that when sending a question to Sun Spots, please include as much detail as possible. For instance, if you provide me with exactly the recipe you’re looking for, I can help you find it!

