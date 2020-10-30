University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new club for youth ages 5–19 who are new, or interested in becoming, 4-H members. Meetings will be held from 6–7 p.m. starting Nov. 18 and continuing Dec. 16 and Jan. 20.

The “4-H for All” club is a way for youth and families to learn about 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will choose a project of their own to complete and discover how to become more involved in Maine 4-H.

The club is free to join; registration is required. Register on the 4-H for All webpage to receive the meeting link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected].

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

