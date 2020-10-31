AUBURN – A student who attends Auburn Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Auburn School Department.

Superintendent Connie Brown said in a letter to parents and students Friday that anyone who had close contact with the student have already been notified, and that anyone who had close contact with the student will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure to the positive student.

This is the second positive test from an Auburn Middle School test since school began in September. The first one occurred at the end of September.

