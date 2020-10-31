WALES — All five Oak Hill seniors, led by Gabby Chessie with two goals and an assist, scored in their final game to lead the Raiders to a 12-0 win over Telstar in an MVC girls soccer game on Saturday.

Lexie Finn add a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (7-1-1) while Madison Drew, Aubrey Bauer, Audrey Bauer, Audrey Dillman, Kenzie Parker, Paige Gonya, Anna Beach, Emily Dillman and Peighton Theriault had a goal apiece. Gonya and Audrey Dillman combined for seven saves.

Morgan Zetts stopped 16 shots for Telstar (1-2-0).

BRUNSWICK 8, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Betty Bakkila had a hat trick as the Dragons (7-0-2) beat the Red Eddies (0-8) in Auburn.

Molly Taub had two goals and two assists, while Kynli Van Leer, Grace Costello and Kelsie Carlton all scored once. Sophia Morin and Emma Banks had two assists and Van Leer had one.

« Previous