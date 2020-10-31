TOPSHAM – Joye Ann (Cleveland) Levesque passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was 91 years young. Joye was a dedicated wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, and enthusiastic great-grandmother.

Joye was born in Skowhegan on August 25, 1929 to Dwight and Hazel Cleveland along with her sister Betty, who died in 2001. She met her husband, JMA “Al” Levesque, on the pier at Old Orchard Beach. She was cold; he offered her his arm, his sweater, and, before long, an engagement ring. She and Al built a family and a home together in Auburn with a summer cottage on Taylor Pond.

Joye enjoyed to travel, and went on trips to Hawaii, Florida and the Bahamas through Al’s work with Allstate Insurance Company. The couple eventually winterized their cottage and retired there, where they enjoyed watching the sunrise over the water each morning and social activities at the Taylor Pond Yacht Club.

She and Al spent the last 25 winters in Fort Pierce, Fla., where they owned a home by the beach. She liked to go for walks, collect seashells, swim in the pool, play bocce and golf, and socialize with her many friends. They moved to Highland Green in Topsham in 2008, to be closer to their children. Al still resides there, on the third hole of the golf course. Joye and Al, 94, were married for 69 years. She once said that the secret to their strong marriage was the ritual of sharing a bowl of ice cream together every night. That’s how Joye lived her life: taking pleasure in simple joys shared with those whom sheloved the most.

Joye loved attending the Maine State Music Theater, wearing her favorite bright pink lipstick, and shopping with her girlfriends. A devout Catholic, Joye was a member of All Saints Parish.

She is celebrated by her husband, Al; her children, Linda Levesque of Brunswick, John Levesque and his husband Marc Gup of Portland, Mary London and her husband Kevin of Topsham, and James Levesque of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren, Ian London and his wife Erin of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Ellen London Crane and her husband Ben of Boston, Mass.; and great-granddaughter Aurora Crane of Boston, Mass; along with several nieces and friends in Maine and Florida.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to Joye’s caregivers: the compassionate teams from Comfort Keepers and CHANS Hospice, and Dr. Sarah Davis.

Mass at St. Mary’s in Bath on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. will be said in Joye’s memory.

Mass at St. Mary's in Bath on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. will be said in Joye's memory.

