Saturday, October 31
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Boston College at Clemson
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
BTN — Purdue at Illinois
ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
FOX — Michigan State at Michigan
FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn
ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa
ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor
FS1 — Indiana at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)
FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force
7 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama
FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio State at Penn State
ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Texas State
FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Nevada (Las Vegas)
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
12 p.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
RUGBY
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
11 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals

Early Sunday

CYCLING
1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final

