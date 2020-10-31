Saturday, October 31

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Boston College at Clemson

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

FOX — Michigan State at Michigan

FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn

ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor

FS1 — Indiana at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)

FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama

FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio State at Penn State

ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Texas State

FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Nevada (Las Vegas)

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

RUGBY

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

11 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals

Early Sunday

CYCLING

1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

KBO BASEBALL

12:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final

« Previous

filed under: