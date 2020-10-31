WILTON — Donald and Louise Oakes of Wilton were honored by their seven children and spouses on their 65th anniversary Sept. 13 at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay.

Oakes and the former Louise “Dolly” Cornelio were married Sept. 17, 1955, by the Rev. William Kelly at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Riley.

Son-in-law Shepherd Swain presented a toast and congratulated the couple. Also attending was Angie Lowe of Farmington, the original matron of honor. Best man James Cornelio of Brunswick was unable to attend. A sit-down dinner was served. The two-layer blueberry cake was a gift from her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Richard Tardif.

Attending were Debra Marquis, Hartford; Diane Janelle, Westbrook; Dolores Tuttle, Wilton; David and Sue Oakes, Dixfield; Donny and Teresa Oakes, Livermore; Doreen and Shepherd Swain, New Vineyard; Daniel Oakes and fiancée, Yuleida, Texas. A few friends and relatives also attended. The couple has 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. They received gifts and cards.

After the event they hosted a small karaoke gathering at their home with daughter Debbie as the DJ.