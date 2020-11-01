We’ve all likely heard that, in great part due to COVID-19, “this election will be like no other.” Voting safely, whether by absentee ballot or in person at the polls, has become a critical focus for Mainers and voters across the country. Municipal clerks are working at top speed to serve as conduits of information, ballot processing and much more. The Maine Secretary of State recently revealed that records for absentee ballot requests have been shattered with close to 400,000 on record so far this year compared to 250,000 in 2016.

Unfortunately, what may also set this election apart is that substantive information on candidates’ plans to address critical issues seems out of reach. In any election, one expects political jousting and attack ads to fill the airwaves, but 2020 has reached a new level of cacophony. We’ve heard about some of the candidates’ records, but not their plans for the future. We’ve heard one data point after another, but those points do not lead to real information that provides a firm foundation for voters as they make their election decisions.

You may recall that in August, AARP Maine launched its non-partisan voter engagement campaign, “Protect Voters 50+,” to support older Mainers as they vote in the November election. In an effort to raise awareness about candidates’ positions, we’ve sponsored televised debates, created a U.S. Senate Video Voter Guide, and hosted live tele-town halls with U.S. Senate and Second Congressional District candidates. Over the course of these forums, COVID and mask-wearing, health care, Social Security, prescription drugs, and the economy have been front and center in questions asked by older voters.

We’ve also worked with town clerks, the Maine Secretary of State, and many other organizations and community leaders. We were proud to collaborate with Disability Rights Maine and Maine’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to develop a voting guide for long-term care facilities, residents, families and those with print disabilities. However, during this election season, rising above the attacks and the jabs to get to the issues of importance to voters 50-plus years has been no easy task.

While this past week we began to hear from some candidates what they hope to do if elected, Mainers deserve to hear more. Voters may also remember that AARP Maine recently released the results of our Maine voter survey. The survey made clear that candidates who want to win must engage in the issues that matter to voters 50-plus. Interestingly, many of these issues unite voters from all parties. For example, the survey found that a significant majority of voters from both parties say that Social Security (88% Dem., 79% Rep.) and Medicare (88% Dem., 71% Rep.) are important to their Senate vote and they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who will stand up for these programs, lower drug costs (91% Dem., 87% Rep.) and increase access to more affordable long-term care options (91% Dem., 73% Rep.).

AARP is strictly non-partisan and we don’t have a PAC to support any candidate or party, nor do we contribute to candidates or to their campaigns. We won’t tell you who to vote for in November. We will, however, staunchly advocate to bring you information about each candidates’ position on top priority issues. In fact, we have urged PACS running “attack” ads that it would be better to showcase what their candidate will do for the people of Maine if elected rather than target their opponents.

If our survey holds true, many older voters in Maine have not yet cast their votes. Among voters 65-plus, 47% intend to vote in person. That number rises to 65% for voters 50-64 years old.

If you have not yet cast your ballot, please keep these issues — Social Security, Medicare, and prescription drugs costs — top of mind at the polls. Which candidate will carefully develop and support a plan to protect the health and financial security you and your family deserve?

Lori Parham, Ph.D., is AARP Maine State director.