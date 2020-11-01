We can no longer ignore the growing number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Lewiston. However, this is not solely a local issue; it is a statewide issue that more significantly impacts service center communities. Homeless individuals travel to communities, like Lewiston, for services.

For years, individual service centers communities have had to face this issue, mostly alone. Homelessness is mobile. Drive north or south on I-95 to any service center community and you will see the direct impact of this statewide issue. The face of the homeless can be a teenager, senior citizen, veteran, or an entire family. The reasons why someone becomes homeless are like the faces, quite different.

Fortunately, in Lewiston we have been served by several faith-based nonprofit shelters and a youth shelter, and if someone is not comfortable staying in those shelters, they can turn to our general assistance office for housing. Access to 24-hour assistance is required by law.

If someone wants or needs to get out of the cold in Lewiston, we provide temporary housing. Also, our city is supported by our many nonprofits that provide the multitude of services needed to address housing insecurity and support those in need of assistance. Without these community partners, the direct cost to Lewiston property taxpayers would be significantly higher.

However, even with these community supports our homeless population continues to grow in visibility and complexity. As in any demographic, one label does not fit all. Many among our homeless population are good individuals just trying to survive. With income disparity growing, the vicious cycle of generational poverty continuing, the high rate of lead poisoning affecting generations of children, the lack of access to mental health services and affordable health care, and our continuance to underfund our public schools, should our community and state expect anything different?

Some in our homeless population struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and untreated mental health issues, which can lead to criminal activity and violence. The complexities around these issues are significant. They are complexities our service center community, and others, face every day. They must be addressed by the state, and our community must do its part.

Providing a no barrier shelter is not the cure-all for homelessness. Throughout the state, many of the neighborhoods where these no barrier shelters have been placed are experiencing an increase in public drinking, drug use and criminal behavior. When this happens, we expect our police department to resolve these issues; however, law enforcement cannot be used as an alternative to addressing the root causes of homelessness. Law enforcement is armed with the powers to arrest; not the powers to provide the needed case management to a complex population.

Also, which neighborhood will be the chosen one?

Currently, we have available beds in our nonprofit shelters and we provide housing through general assistance. Now, the state is attempting to deal with this crisis by setting up temporary shelters and the Lewiston Housing Committee recently recommended the use of temporary shelters, which I believe is well intentioned and may help in the short term, but at what cost to the surrounding area?

We need resource centers throughout the state that are placed so that no one community is overwhelmed in providing services. These centers need to provide intense wrap-around services to secure stable housing and to provide the support for obtaining mental health, substance misuse and case management services, to name a few. These centers need to have accessible shower and bathroom facilities. We do not need any more band-aids, but we do need to address this issue at the root cause with a coordinated, comprehensive plan.

The funding for these resource centers should be provided by the state, considering the high cost already incurred by service center communities that are already providing services to many non-residents.

Homelessness is a statewide emergency, and the state is making attempts to address this issue. Our community has been fortunate. When an emergency shelter was needed at the start of the pandemic, Maine State Housing immediately responded. Overall, the response from Gov. Mills’ administration has demonstrated a willingness to work together. I expect this will continue, but as mayor, I understand the focus for our community needs to shift toward addressing homelessness at root causes with a statewide sustainable plan.

Whatever that plan is, it must be compassion-driven while being reasonable to the communities and neighborhoods that plan will affect.

Mark Cayer is mayor of Lewiston.