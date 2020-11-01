If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had very few correct answers to last week’s mystery photo, with guesses ranging from cemeteries in Farmington to New Gloucester. However, a handful correctly identified the receiving vault at the entrance of Riverside Cemetery on the corner of Riverside and Summer streets in Lewiston. The 40-acre cemetery borders the Androscoggin River. Our winner, Joe Grube, of Lewiston, lives in the area and easily recognized it.

