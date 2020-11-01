If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Mystery Photo for Nov. 1, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mystery Photo for Oct. 25, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

We had very few correct answers to last week’s mystery photo, with guesses ranging from cemeteries in Farmington to New Gloucester. However, a handful correctly identified the receiving vault at the entrance of Riverside Cemetery on the corner of Riverside and Summer streets in Lewiston. The 40-acre cemetery borders the Androscoggin River. Our winner, Joe Grube, of Lewiston, lives in the area and easily recognized it.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles