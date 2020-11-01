SORRENTO, Fla. – He was the son of Eileen Mason and Daniel Ruest and was born May, 8, 1972 in Waterville. He departed this life on Oct. 25, 2020 in a tragic accident.

Larry was a hardworking, loving and devoted husband, father, son and friend to many.

He had the most incredible smile and a contagious laugh that will be heard every time we think of him. Larry loved to spend time with his loving wife, his children, family and friends.

He was known for his silly dance moves and vivacious laugh. Larry was always the life of the party! He would make friends wherever he would go and give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Larry loved to ride his motorcycle and lived life to the fullest, every day of his life. He was a truck driver for 25 years for both Coca-Cola and Estes and will be sorely missed by his colleagues as well.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen Mason; wife, Shannon J. Ruest; son, Joshua E. Ruest and girlfriend Michelle Vellaro with grandchildren Kendall Vellaro and Quinten Ruest; along with daughter, Emmalee D. Ruest, stepdaughter, Kailee R. Poirier and boyfriend Max Apodaca; also by stepson, Zachree T. Poirier and girlfriend Kaitlyn Leclerc with grandson Halsey Leclerc; as well as grandmother, Jacqueline Ruest; uncles, Fred, Jimmy, Frank, Alan, Albert Ruest, aunts Linda Ruest, Nancy St. Hilaire; grandmother, Shirley Corson; aunt Rose Bailey, aunt Ann Seliano, aunt Patty Barrows, aunt Brenda Seliano, aunt Dawn Phillips, uncle Victor Seliano and uncle Steve Thibodeau; amongst many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Ruest; and grandfather, Joseph Rene Ruest.

Larry will be forever loved and missed, never forgotten and always cherished by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of encountering him.