AUGUSTA – Normand Gervais, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born in Madaswaska on July 1, 1924, the son of Edouard and Ida (Pelletier) Gervais. Normand was the oldest of 11 children.

Normand married the former Clemence Quirion on May 22, 1943, and she died on June 3, 2010 after 67 years of marriage.

Normand was an US Army Veteran of World War II, and was employed for 28 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery as a ship fitter.

He loved the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and also loved riding his snowmobile

Survivors include his son Clement; his four brothers, Philip, Emery (Mick). Eloi (Curly), one sister, Clemence; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife Clemence, he was predeceased by one son, Normand Jr.; four brothers, Conrad, Richard, Angelo, and Eugene, one sister Jackie Roy.

He was also surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers at Maine Veterans Home.

Funeral services honoring Normand’s life will be held 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, at the funeral home .Graveside committal prayers to follow 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery Augusta with military honors. Due to the pandemic all Maine CDC Attendance Guidelines will be followed. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday Nov. 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.