Brandon Caron, left, of Standish and Joseph Pearson of Buxton, foreground right, stand with others Sunday morning before participating in a parade. Several dozen vehicles, most with flags, signs or banners supporting President Trump, met at the former Kmart parking lot in Auburn before parading through Auburn and Lisbon, then stopping in front of the courthouse on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, where they held a rally. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Brandon Caron, front left, of Standish and Joseph Pearson of Buxton, front right, study the route Sunday morning for a parade in which they were participating. Several dozen vehicles, most with flags, signs or banners supporting President Trump, met at the former Kmart parking lot in Auburn before parading through Auburn and Lisbon, then stopping in front of the courthouse on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, where they held a rally. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo