AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Salinas, Calif. (taped)
BOWLING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa State
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Ontario, Canada
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
11 a.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Miami or Las Vegas at Cleveland
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final

Early Monday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

