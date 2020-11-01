Sunday, November 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Salinas, Calif. (taped)

BOWLING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa State

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Ontario, Canada

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

11 a.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Miami or Las Vegas at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United

3:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final

Early Monday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

