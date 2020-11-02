State health officials reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as one additional death, continuing a recent surge that has prompted Gov. Janet Mills to roll back some of the state’s reopening plans.

To date, there have been 6,799 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 148 individuals have died. The 7-day average increased to 83 cases, up from an average of 32 just one month ago. The number of active cases — 1,063 — is the highest Maine has seen to date.

Monday’s case total includes some cases that were supposed to be counted in Sunday’s numbers but were not because of a disruption in the data delivery system that reports test results to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. The state reported just 24 new cases on Sunday, following two consecutive days of more than 100 cases.

Gov. Janet Mills on Sunday announced that she was rolling back some of the state’s reopening plans, to help combat the recent spike.

Mills reduced indoor gathering limits to 50 people, postponed the planned reopenings of bars and tasting rooms, and lowered the number of states exempt from Maine’s travel restrictions. The increased restrictions drew a mixed reaction from business owners, who acknowledged the health concerns behind it but feared more economic uncertainty.

“If we do not control this outbreak, we may never get this evil genie back in the bottle,” Gov. Mills said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

New cases were reported in all but four Maine counties — Sagadahoc, Aroostook, Lincoln and Piscataquis. Cumberland County saw the highest number of new cases Monday, with 22, followed by Androscoggin and Kennebec with 10 each and York and Somerset with nine each.

In addition to case numbers rising, hospitalizations have been increasing in Maine. As of Sunday, there were 28 people hospitalized, seven of them in critical care. One month ago, just 11 were hospitalized, with two in critical care.

The death reported Monday was the second in three days but prior to Saturday, there hadn’t been a death in nearly two weeks. Hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind case increases by two weeks or more.

This story will be updated

Related Headlines Citing surge in coronavirus cases, Mills rolls back reopenings

« Previous

filed under: