A new exhibition of art selected by juror Nancy Glassman is featured in “Artist’s Choice,” a show that allows artists to present works that best exemplify their personal approach, at River Arts in Damariscotta. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Saturday, Nov. 28.

An exciting show of artists’ own favorites creates a gallery of strongly individualistic works. New artists from all over Maine have brought works to Damariscotta as well as some of River Arts’ long-established artists. Excellent examples of photography, painting, sculpture assemblage, collage and printmaking can be viewed in all styles from abstract to representational. Artistic personality is pronounced in an exhibition full of surprises with moments of high energy interspersed with the quietly sublime. A robust response to the call to artists brought 137 artists submitting works and Glassman selected 90 works from 72 artists.

Glassman is a painter and a teacher with degrees from Sarah Lawrence College and the University of Pennsylvania. At the invitation of River Arts, Glassman is displaying one of her paintings in this show.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St in Damariscotta and regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at (207) 563-6868.

