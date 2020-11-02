DEAR SUN SPOTS: With Thanksgiving less than a month away and the complication of COVID-19 precautions, I am sure plans for gatherings will change for many people. Does anyone know of any churches, restaurants or other organizations in the Norway, Paris or Oxford area that will offer drive-through Thanksgiving meals on Thanksgiving Day? — No name, Oxford

ANSWER: That is a great idea! Readers, if you know of anything, please write to me ASAP!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is anyone interested in several boxes of romance novels? I would like to donate them to some organization that can use them for a possible book sale. All of them are hardcovers in very good condition. They are free for the taking, but you will need to pick them up. You may contact me at my email [email protected]

I recently saw someone had donated their books to an organization for a book sale. I hope that someone will come and pick up my books. Thank you, Sun Spots, for all your good work. — Liz, Minot

ANSWER: Sometimes local holiday fairs have a “book table” for volumes in good condition. Let us know when you rehome these. Everyone needs some romance in their lives, right?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been looking for a treadmill. If anyone can find one for me, it would be through Sun Spots. I don’t want a huge one with all the bells and whistles, just one that works well. Please call me at 225-3545. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Remember dear readers, when you have a request like this one, expect to pay a fair price or barter unless a kind someone offers the item to you for free.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the reader looking for a dog groomer recommendation (Oct. 22 Sun Spots), I would like to submit the name of Ceranau Groomers at 321 Ferry Road in Lewiston. The phone number is 784-5930. They have serviced several dogs of ours over many years with loving care and professionalism. We highly recommend them! — Richard & Carol, no town

ANSWER: Excellent! I love having a nice long list to share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the Villa (Oct. 8 Sun Spots), what memories! This hall was owned by the Charpentier family and managed in the evenings by Neil Charpentier, who passed away a few years ago. Neil was also a cobbler on Sabattus Street. The Villa was located in Lisbon, on a hill, overlooking Lisbon Road just beyond Bona Fide Mills, at the time. The Villa was in the area where the Lisbon Police Department is now located.

This was a very clean, respectable place to go. In addition to dances on Friday and Saturday nights, many wedding receptions and meetings were held there. We remember it well as our wedding reception was held there in May 1959. Incidentally, the wedding day was very cold and windy with a few scattered snow flurries.

We enjoy reading Sun Spots every morning and we appreciate your hard work. — Claudette, Lewiston

ANSWER: How I love these stories! This certainly brought a smile to my face and I hope you will continue to share these good memories for years to come, Claudette. Thank you.

