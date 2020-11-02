Local fiddler Rebecca Grube will perform beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Oasis of Music held at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Grube will play a selection of tunes from Ireland, Scotland and Quebec on the fiddle. She will also be joined by guitarist Greg Boardman on a few tunes. Grube is a native of Lewiston who spent several years living in Ireland, learning and then teaching traditional music. She teaches private lessons on violin and cello at Main Street Music lessons in Auburn.
Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.
