RICHMOND — Police found two people dead inside a Main Street apartment Monday.

State and local police found a male and female, whom they’re not identifying, Monday, and members of the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police are investigating.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Katherine England, a spokesperson for Maine State Police.

The deceased will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Richmond Police responded to the apartment, at 48 Main St., around 11 a.m. to do a welfare check. Unable to reach the people inside, they asked for help from Maine State Police.

Police remained at the scene into the evening.

It appeared police were trying to reach someone inside the downtown Main Street building early in the evening.

Several cruisers as well as a military-style State Police truck were parked in the downtown area around 4 p.m. and remained in the area until around 6:30 p.m. A Gardiner Rescue ambulance was also stationed downtown, on Darrah Street, for roughly that same time period, also leaving around 6:30 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m. the police truck pulled into the NAPA auto parts parking lot at 48 Main St. Officers at the scene, using a public address system, appeared to be trying to talk someone inside the building — which has apartments on the upper levels — into coming out of the building.

They also said that police had a search warrant for an apartment in the building.

Armed officers, dressed in camouflage and equipped with a large shield, monitored activity at the building, before they, too, left the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Numerous onlookers gathered across the street from the scene.

