Monday, November 2
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

