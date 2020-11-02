An exquisite display of Jim Mann’s Watermelon Tourmaline can be seen through the holidays at Gallery 302 in Bridgton.

Maine Watermelon Tourmaline is the finest in North America, and ranks with the best worldwide. The famous discovery made at the renowned Dunton Mine in Newry in 1972, gave Maine a bounty of watermelon tourmaline. However, the discovery, is now historic and very little real watermelon tourmaline is available today. The watermelon tourmaline resembles its name with its famously cut watermelon wedge shapes, exhibiting a remarkable phenomenon of color.

Stones can also be purchased separately and can be customized by our jewelers or by any jeweler.

Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

