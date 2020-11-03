INDUSTRY — An icy hill Tuesday morning caused a vehicle to slide down West Mills Road/Route 148 through the intersection with Industry Road/Route 43 and into a tree, Franklin County Sheriff’s Lt. David Rackliffe said.

Charlie Swanson, 19, of Cornville was driving a 2014 Honda Accord that slid on glare ice, the officer said. Swanson was checked by first responders and released after the 6:36 a.m. crash.

Rackliffe closed the road for about 15 minutes to allow a crew to treat it.

The accident was one of several early Tuesday morning due to icy roads, Rackliffe said. A tractor-trailer driver stopped at the top of the hill because he didn’t think he would be able to stop, and three cars couldn’t make it up the hill and slid back down, he said.

