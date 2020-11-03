FARMINGTON — A new two-year contract for Franklin County sheriff’s deputies gives them a 2% increase for each year.

Franklin County commissioners unanimously approved the pact on Tuesday. Members of the Fraternal Order of Police ratified the agreement previously, county Clerk Julie Magoon said.

The contract is retroactive to July 1.

The contract changes vacation time from accrual of time to longevity beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

Deputies will know the amount of vacation time they have for the year at the beginning of each year, Magoon said.

The agreement also capped the amount the county will pay for a family health insurance plan at $348 per month.

Currently the county doesn’t pay any amount toward a family plan, Financial Manager Vickie Braley said.

It pays 100% for the employee and pays nothing for additional family members, she said.

