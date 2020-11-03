AUBURN — Republican Laurel Libby, who challenged incumbent Democrat Bettyann Sheats for the House of Representatives in the 64th District, appears to have won.

Unofficial results from the district, which includes Minot and part of Auburn, showed Libby with 2,945 votes to 2,445 for Sheats.

Both women are from Auburn.

Sheats, a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot, owns Finishing Touches Shower Doors. She’s seeking a third term in Augusta, first elected in 2016.

Libby told the Sun Journal in May that she wanted to bring budget responsibility to Augusta. She was also a leader among those who opposed mandatory vaccinations for schoolchildren during the March primary.

