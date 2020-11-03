100 Years Ago: 1920

The latest report of garden crops out of season comes from Mrs. Ida Strout of Cook street, Auburn. She picked five nice cucumbers yesterday and she still has a good lot of green pea blossoms.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The monthly meeting of the Maine Dairy Club will be held Monday at 8’clock at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Charles K. Meade on the North River Road, in Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The fall of a century-old dead elm tree during Saturday night’s wind and rain storm may provide the information of added interest for upcoming studies of area students. The huge tree, which toppled over sometime Saturday night, landed on the peak of the Clarence and Lois Gordon house in Livermore Falls which is more than 200 years old. The house is one of the few remaining Cape Cod-style homes in the area, a subject local students will be studying in the next few weeks as the architecture issue of “Glimpse of Five Towns” is distributed to area classrooms The house was built about 1790 by Thomas and Lucy Wyeth Coolidge, early Livermore settlers. It was made from lumber sawed at Deacon Livermore’s mill at Brettuns Mills. Other early settlers, who were relatives of the Coolidges, included the Sawins in Livermore and the Livermores at Livermore Center. The Coolidge family, who became prominent in the local area as merchants, were also related to the famous Wyeth artists through Lucy who was a niece to Noah Wyeth, an ancestor of the artists.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: