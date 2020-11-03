LEWISTON — Museum L-A has announced the launch of History Weaver, a new suite of online resources, including virtual tours, mini-exhibits and lesson plans at the elementary, middle and high school level. All digital resources are provided by Museum L-A to the community at no cost. Visit www.historyweaver.net to get started.

Virtual Tours: Explore the permanent and temporary galleries virtually. New virtual tours are being added, including the current Androscoggin River exhibit.

Digital Resources: New digital resources such as the Character Card program and digital Traveling Exhibit will enable students to learn more about the Franco-American immigrant experience and the life of L-A workers.

New Lesson Plans: Utilize the new digital courses with elementary, middle and high school level lesson plans to lead a unit about immigration, child labor or working in textile mills.

Museum L-A will continue to support educators and students to learn about the history of Lewiston and Auburn while unable to visit the physical spaces during the pandemic.

filed under: