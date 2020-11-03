LEWISTON — Museum L-A has announced the launch of History Weaver, a new suite of online resources, including virtual tours, mini-exhibits and lesson plans at the elementary, middle and high school level. All digital resources are provided by Museum L-A to the community at no cost. Visit www.historyweaver.net to get started.

Virtual Tours: Explore the permanent and temporary galleries  virtually. New virtual tours are being added, including the current Androscoggin River exhibit.

Digital Resources: New digital resources such as the Character Card program and digital Traveling Exhibit will enable students to learn more about the Franco-American immigrant experience and the life of L-A workers.

New Lesson Plans: Utilize the new digital courses with elementary, middle and high school level lesson plans to lead a unit about immigration, child labor or working in textile mills.

Museum L-A will continue to support educators and students to learn about the history of Lewiston and Auburn while unable to visit the physical spaces during the pandemic.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
education, lewiston maine, Museum LA
Related Stories
Latest Articles