LEWISTON – Jackie Pelletier departed this life on her birthday with her family and friends by her side. She went to join her mother, father, and numerous family and friends to celebrate her day without the infirmities and confines that this life had saddled her with for over 20 years. Jackie was a true “Jack of all trades”. The first woman in the state of Maine to complete automobile technician school at the age of 19. She was the family mechanic, teaching safety, maintenance, and repairs. She had worked as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, building maintenance, and as a shoe shop supervisor.Jackie was the family fishing guru and teacher and passed on the love of fishing to her younger siblings, nieces, and nephews. She always kept her fishing gear with her just in case she found someplace new to fish. A hobby carried on by several of her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Jackie faced a lot of adversity medically as she aged but she never let that diminish her sense of humor or love of family. When asked often how she felt her response was always the same, “with my hands, what about you?” She never failed to tease family upon hearing they had bought a new vehicle, that if it wasn’t “MOPAR it was NO CAR”.Jackie’s love, kindness, and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by the family. Jackie was proceeded by her mother, Lorraine and father, Robert, as well as numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her sisters, Linda, Marcia, and Candice; as well as brothers, Greg, Roland, and brother-in-law, Brian, and numerous nieces and nephews.﻿