AUGUSTA – Philip H. Vatcher, 90, a resident of Wales, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2020, at the Maine General Hospital in Augusta. He was born on September 19, 1930, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of Howard Vatcher and Fanny Mae (Drinkwater) Vatcher. Philip graduated from Lynn English in Lynn, Massachusetts. He proudly served his country for eight years joining the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Philip was a “jack-of-all-trades”, from tool die maker to carpentry and everything in between. He enjoyed working for the Community Concept and the RCAM. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Sabattus American Legion Post 135. Philip was a deacon of the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus, Maine. He is survived by a daughter, Donna M. Vatcher of Wales, two sons; Stephen Vatcher and his wife Sue of Lewiston, Richard Vatcher and his wife Rita of Framingham, Mass., a brother, Howard Vatcher of Swampscott, Mass., five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a son, Philip Vatcher, a brother, Edward Vatcher and his companion for many years, Marjorie L Caron. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veteran’s Home in Augusta for the wonderful care they provided. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will be at the East Wales Cemetery, Wales, Maine.