Nov. 3, 2009: Maine voters overturn by referendum a law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. John E. Baldacci that allows marriages of same-sex partners.

The repeal question passes about 53 percent to 47 percent in an off-year election. Closer analysis reveals stark regional differences. A majority of voters in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox and Sagadahoc counties opt to keep the law; the repeal side wins majorities in the other 12 counties, with the greatest proportion of “yes” votes coming in Aroostook (73 percent), Piscataquis (67 percent) and Somerset (65 percent) counties.

The overturned law passed by comfortable majorities in Maine’s Senate, 23-13, and the House of Representatives, 89-57.

“We prevailed because the people of Maine, the silent majority, the folks back home spoke with their vote tonight,” says Mark Mutty, campaign manager of Stand for Marriage Maine, which advocated overturning the law.

Three years later, in a presidential election year, the state’s voters reverse course, authorizing same-sex marriages by referendum. That vote also produces a 53 percent to 47 percent result.

Related Read more moments in Maine history and stories about the bicentennial

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

filed under: