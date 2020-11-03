DEAR SUN SPOTS: St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 276 Main St. in Lewiston sadly announces that the store is permanently closed due to COVID-19. We thank each and every one of our customers, donors and volunteers for their continued support over so many years. We will miss all of you. — Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: That is so sad to hear!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Staying well also involves keeping our pets well so Excelsior Grange is sponsoring a vaccination clinic for cats and dogs as they did last year. Dr. Don McLean has again agreed to give the shots at reasonable pricing. The clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Excelsior Grange, 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland.

Charges are $10 for rabies, $17 for distemper, $18 for kennel cough, $20 for corona, $25 for a microchip, $27 for leukemia, and $30 for canine Lyme.

The clinic is open to all. Check to see if your dog is due for a rabies shot, required for licensing in January.

You must wear a mask and social distancing is required. — No name, Poland

ANSWER: Thank you for doing this year after year. It’s a wonderful service to the community.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Maine Music Society will hold its third annual online auction Nov. 7 to Nov. 18. There are many unique and exciting items up for bid, from homemade breads to vacation getaways, musical instruments to artworks, gift certificates to baskets crafted by local artisans.

Potential bidders can preview items on Nov. 6. Bidding begins at noon on Nov. 7 and ends on Nov. 18. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction website are available on the society website at www.mainemusicsociety.org.

Although our in-person performances have been canceled due to COVID-19, we are continuing to bring choral musical presence to Maine through social media. Please support the MMS Chorale, Chamber Singers and Orchestra with this shopping experience just in time for the holidays. — Jan, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m glad you are able to do this. If you need more donations or volunteers, please let Sun Spots know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you please tell me where we can donate or recycle a cellphone? — Stan, Poland

ANSWER: If you purchased your phone at a store such as Verizon or AT&T, etc., start with them. You can also check out the Environmental Protection Agency’s Electronics Donation and Recycling page https://www.epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling to learn about recycling or donating your cellphone in your area.

Staples is a retailer that accepts used electronics for recycling. There is one at 855 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. Because of COVID-19, contact the store first at 753-0779 to check out the procedure and if, in fact, they are accepting electronics at this time or if their hours are reduced because of the virus.

Cell Phones for Soldiers (cellphonesforsoldiers.com) is an organization that can use your phone. Another one is the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (https://ncadv.org/donate-a-phone).

Just remember to get all the information taken off your phone before you donate or recycle to protect your privacy.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: