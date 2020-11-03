A former Unity College employee has pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor to wire fraud, according to a news release Tuesday from the United States District Attorney’s Office of Maine.

Beth Bing, 49, of Waterville, pleaded guilty Thursday to making unauthorized purchases on her Unity College work credit card and used fraudulent telephone and email communications, according to federal court records. Bing, who worked in finance for the college, racked up transactions that totaled $516,834, according to the court records.

From September 2015 through October 2019, Bing made “personal purchases and payments, both over the internet and in point-of-sale transactions” without the knowledge or approval of Unity College, according to the court records. According to the release, the FBI and Waldo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

In a statement Tuesday, Unity College said it was grateful “to the FBI and US Attorney’s office for the diligent investigation of this matter and swift resolution of the criminal process upon our request.”

“Law enforcement and the College’s own investigation showed that one former employee was responsible for the act,” the statement said, “and the College is gratified that the prosecution has delivered closure with regard to this matter.”

According to the court documents, Bing purchased $150.84 worth of items from Amazon, including a wedding dress. She also made purchases at Waterville’s Cigarette Shopper and used the corporate card to obtain a $4,000 cash advance. She also used the credit cards for personal travel, car repairs and other purchases.

Bing, formally known as Beth Safford, faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine. She will be sentenced following the pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office, the district attorney’s office said.

