LEWISTON — An Auburn man charged with murder in the weekend shooting of an 18-year-old man on River Street was ordered Wednesday to be held without bail.

Abdikadir A. Nur was arrested by Auburn police about 9 p.m. Monday at his mother’s residence on Aspen Street in Auburn, according to police.

Nur was arrested on a state police warrant for violation of conditions of release and later charged by the Maine Attorney General’s Office with murder.

Justice Valerie Stanfill told Nur on Wednesday by videoconference in 8th District Court that the murder charge carries a prison term, if convicted, of 25 years to life. Nur appeared on a screen in the courtroom from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Police said Hassan Hassan, 18, was shot on River Street on Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at Central Maine Medical Center at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday.

Hassan’s family members listened in on the court proceedings Wednesday through a videoconference feed, Elam told the judge.

Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam asked that Nur be held without bail until a Harnish hearing at which the judge would determine whether there is probable cause to support the murder charge and whether allowing bail might pose a risk to public safety.

Local defense attorney Verne Paradie asked the judge to schedule that hearing as quickly as possible, noting the police affidavit supporting the murder charge has “probable cause issues.”

Elam asked that the judge to extend an order prohibiting that affidavit from being released to the public, expressing concern about names of witnesses identified in the document.

Justice Stanfill granted Elam’s motion, but made public the charging document in the case.

Also on Wednesday, Nur pleaded not guilty to a charge of elevated aggravated assault stemming from a May shooting for which he was arrested in July, but had later been released on bail. He also denied violating the terms of his bail.

