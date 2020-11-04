This is a request to President Trump and any other national politicians who downplay the coronavirus pandemic: please, while COVID-19 is with us, don’t come to Maine.
We already have plenty of folks here who don’t keep a safe distance, and enter and roam about in stores having big clear signs at the door “Masks Required.” To avoid unpleasant incidents, people are reluctant to confront them. Having prominent personalities encourage their antisocial behavior is bad enough. We certainly don’t need anyone coming here and setting up super spreader events in the state of Maine.
I’m 84 years old, a happy camper in this world, and I don’t want my life shortened unnecessarily because of someone who just doesn’t care.
Kevin Simpson, Auburn
