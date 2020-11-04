AUGUSTA — A Lewiston housing cooperative was among the six organizations and individuals honored by GrowSmart Maine recently as part of the organization’s third annual Smart Growth Awards.

Raise-Op Housing Cooperative of Lewiston, represented by Craig Saddlemire, was honored in the category of Demonstrative Commitment to Smart Growth. The cooperative was founded in 2008 in response to housing challenges facing downtown Lewiston. The Raise-Op Housing Cooperative’s mission is to operate safe and affordable housing that’s democratically controlled by its members, on a nonprofit basis, and according to the principles of respect, accountability, integration, solidarity and equity.

“The Raise-Op Housing Cooperative provides a model for Maine communities not just in terms housing, but also by demonstrating how cooperative members can leverage the power of their housing community to effect meaningful community change,” according to GrowSmart.

