LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents voted 992-399 in a mix of absentee and in-person voting on Tuesday to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a one-bay fire substation in the East Livermore section of town.

A petition signed by 110 registered voters requested an article be put on the ballot. It calls for selectmen to secure a site and provide for construction of a substation for one fire truck within a mile of Park Street/Route 133 and Leeds Road/Route 106 intersection. The article also authorizes selectmen to enter into a lease purchase or finance agreement for up to 20 years, with payments from taxes not to exceed $20,000 per year.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles