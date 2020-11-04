LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents voted 992-399 in a mix of absentee and in-person voting on Tuesday to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a one-bay fire substation in the East Livermore section of town.

A petition signed by 110 registered voters requested an article be put on the ballot. It calls for selectmen to secure a site and provide for construction of a substation for one fire truck within a mile of Park Street/Route 133 and Leeds Road/Route 106 intersection. The article also authorizes selectmen to enter into a lease purchase or finance agreement for up to 20 years, with payments from taxes not to exceed $20,000 per year.

