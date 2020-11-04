I attended the Regional School Unit 9 board meeting on Oct. 27 through Zoom. I watched and listened with dismay to the teachers as they spoke of the problems they are experiencing while working with no contract in conditions that are substandard.

Teachers have a huge job before them, and have the students’ well-being and learning first and foremost. My statement is to make the public aware of the conditions at RSU 9 during this epidemic and beyond.

Marcia Donald, New Sharon