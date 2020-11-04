DEAR SUN SPOTS: What did they do to Mark Trail? I’ve had to stop following him the same as I’ve stopped Nancy in the Sunday paper. I don’t like the looks of it. You can do anything, so could you at least bring back Mark Trail?

I love you and never miss your column. — No name, Rumford

ANSWER: Unfortunately, I can’t do everything, although I wish I could. Change is hard and Mark Trail is now being drafted by a different artist, so it does look unfamiliar. Here’s the announcement of the former artist leaving: https://tinyurl.com/y2wt5t43.

And here’s information on the new artist: https://tinyurl.com/y6nmdeqw.

In a nutshell, cartoonist James Allen said, “Mark Trail and I have parted ways. The strip will continue with a bit of a new direction! For the most part, I had a good time doing it. It was, after all, a childhood dream and how many people get to say they lived their dream?”

As to whether it was his or King Features Syndicate’s choice, Allen said, “a bit of both – I’m tired and they wanted a new direction.”

Allen had taken over the Mark Trail comic strip in the spring of 2014 when Jack Elrod retired. Before that, Allen had been assisting with Mark Trail since 2007.

Apparently, the syndicate that handles Mark Trail felt that the 74-year-old comic strip needed an update. The new artist, as of Oct. 11, is Jules Rivera, a Latino woman. She is the fourth creator in the iconic comic’s history and she commented that she has been getting loads of support.

I hope you will get used to this change and continue to enjoy Mark Trail.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Oct. 29 Sun Spots, we can replace zippers on gig bags as long as we have a good turnaround time and don’t get inundated with requests. Please contact us at 783-6450. — John & Lois, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for writing in! You know how I love plumping up the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have quite a few empty egg cartons to give to anyone who needs them and can pick them up. You can contact us at 786-0073. We read Sun Spots every day and appreciate all you do helping this community. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: A preschool may want them for crafts or a gardener who can use them for seedlings.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you tell me the reason why Spectrum canceled our French Channels 2 and 16? We all miss them so much. We hope they will come back soon. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I was asked this question recently and I suggested that you call Spectrum (the customer service number on your monthly bill) to find out the answers. My understanding is that these companies keep reorganizing and channels get dropped or added for many different reasons. There is an “International French package” in some areas for an additional cost.

