SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

“Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals,” the team said in a statement.

“All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.

The Packers were scheduled to leave Green Bay late Wednesday afternoon.

Bourne’s absence is the latest blow to an already thin receiver group. Bourne is the 49ers’ third-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions but is likely out for the season because of a broken foot. Deebo Samuel is out this because of a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr.’s status is in doubt because of a sprained ankle.

The Niners also released 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis earlier this week, leaving rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor as the only wide receivers on the active roster with a catch this season.

San Francisco also could call up a receiver from the practice squad with Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke all options.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the preseason, with James, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with the coronavirus after running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as “high-risk” contacts to Dillon.

PATRIOTS: New England signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad.

Moncrief, a seven-year veteran, appeared in eight games last season with the Steelers and Panthers, and caught four passes for 18 yards.

Glasgow was released from the Houston Texans’ practice squad two weeks ago. Prior to his short stint in Houston, he played in 24 games with the Bengals.

BRONCOS: Denver canceled on-field work when a practice squad player was added to the COVID-19/reserve list, 24 hours after General Manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

KUSA-TV in Denver reported the infected player is offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, a rookie from the University of Utah.

Last week, offensive line coach Mike Munchak and starting right guard Graham Glasgow were placed under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos (3-4), who visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) this weekend, now have two players, three assistant coaches, two team executives and multiple staffers at team headquarters who have had to quarantine in recent weeks because novel coronavirus infections or exposure.

COWBOYS: Dallas will have its fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh, with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he is benching rookie Ben DiNucci in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice, and one will start Sunday at home against the Steelers (7-0). DiNucci looked overmatched in his first start at Philadelphia last weekend, a 23-9 win by the Eagles. The Cowboys (2-6) rarely threw down the field, and DiNucci lost two fumbles.

“The decision was made to go with the two experienced quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “I just felt with the opponent that we’re playing, we need some more experience at that position.”

The Cowboys had to start DiNucci, a seventh-round pick, because Dalton sustained a concussion the previous week in Washington. It was Dalton’s second start in place of star Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a broken ankle.

McCarthy said the club is hopeful Dalton will come off the COVID-19 list late next week, when Dallas has its bye. If so, Dalton would be in line to start at Minnesota on Nov. 22.

BEARS: Chicago released veteran receiver and punt returner Ted Ginn Jr. The Bears expected Ginn to be a playmaker on offense and special teams when they signed him to a one-year contract in May. He had just three catches for 40 yards and five punt returns for 24 yards.

The Bears (5-3) have lost two straight heading into their game at Tennessee on Sunday.

DOLPHINS: Miami’s top two running backs missed practice because of injuries, further complicating efforts to get the ground game going.

Myles Gaskin sat out because of a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks, and Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 585 yards rushing and receiving, but they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing and next to last in yards per attempt at 3.6.

The injuries could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Bears who has run for just 14 yards this year.

