LEWISTON – Mona F. Bolduc, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning with her daughter by her side. She was born on April 29, 1931, in Madawaska, Maine. Mona was predeceased by her loving husband, Normand.

She enjoyed summer trips to Rangeley with her sisters and their husbands. Of late, she enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her daughter, Linda and loved sharing her great cooking abilities which will be missed by all. She is also predeceased by her sister, Rena and her husband Fern, and her sister, Fabula and her husband Robert Chartier. She is survived by a brother, Roderick Cyr and his wife Cecile as well as her three loving daughters, Diane Carrier, Linda Thomas and Janice McCall, her total reason for being were her grandchildren, James Donahue, Christina Carrier, Jennifer Knox and Nathan Carrier, Daniel, Devan, Dustin and Heather McCall as well as her great-grandchildren, Anya Campbell, Stephanie and Ryker Donahue, Audriana and Emma McCall, Taylor Carrier, Sierra, Colin and Ava Thislewaite, Xavier McCall, Brynnly McCall and Mason Hodgkiss, Violet Blossom. In her last days, Mildred Levesque was a true Godsend and very close friend to her.

She worked her whole life in the local textile mills. In her retired years, she enjoyed ALL of her grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. They were her whole life and she adored and cared for them all.

SHE WAS A ROCK TO ALL OF US!

Funeral service will be Friday November 6, at 9 a.m., at Immaculate Heart-Mary Parish Church (SACRED HEART CHURCH) in Auburn. Graveside committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday November 5, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Please note due to the national pandemic current Maine CDC rules apply to inside attendance at both the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations in Mona’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at http://www.stjude.org in tribute to her love for children.