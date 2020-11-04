WALES – Fannie Mae Strout, 85, a resident of Wales, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter, just eight months after her husband of 66 years passed away. She is now absent from the body and present with the Lord.

Fannie was born in Alexander City, Alabama, on February 6, 1935, the daughter of Llewelyn Green and Sally Fannie (Burnett) Green. She graduated from Russell High School in 1953. She married Galen L. Strout on July 25, 1953, and together they provided a loving, Christian home for their four children. Fannie enjoyed working in the cafeteria at Sabattus Elementary School for many years before taking a job as a postal carrier for the Poland and New Gloucester area for approximately 20 years.

Fannie was a member of the East Auburn Baptist Church and provided shuttle rides between the church and the Bible Bookstore parking lot, until the church moved to a location with a larger parking lot. She was a person who just naturally wanted to help people. Fannie enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, playing the slots at the casino and going on vacation with family and friends. She was a loving mom who will sadly missed by family and friends.

Fannie will be deeply missed by her children; Sallie Hutchinson (Will) of Hebron, Glenda Kelsey of Florida, Janet Thomas (Alan) of Wales, and Gordon Strout (Deborah) of Sabattus. She will be fondly remembered by her 8 grandchildren; Desiree Strickling and Charlene Simental of Florida, Chris and Jon Tremblay of Texas, Michael Thomas of Augusta, Melissa Thomas of Wales, Matthew and Angela Strout of Sabattus, brother, John Green (Sharon) of Sabattus and nine great-grandchildren. Fannie was predeceased by her husband, Galen, her infant daughter, Charlene, and her infant son, Peter. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., November 6, at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Auburn, Maine. Visiting hours will be at 10-11:30 a.m., at the church prior to the funeral. Interment at East Wales Cemetery, Wales, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON – FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Fannie Mae Strout to: East Auburn Baptist Church,

560 Park Avenue,

Auburn, Maine 04210.

