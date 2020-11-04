NORWAY – Mary C. Russell, 87, of Alpine Street, Norway, died at the home of her grandson, Jon Russell with her loving family by her side on November 1, 2020. Mary was born in New Brunswick, Canada on May 19, 1933, the daughter of Frank Campbell Cawley and Mary Emma (Stackhouse) Cawley and had attended local Canadian schools. She later moved to the United States and attended Nursing School in New York, becoming a registered nurse, before moving to Maine.

She is survived by four grandchildren-Jon Russell, Gabrielle Russell, Joshua Russell and Jordan Russell; and nine great grandchildren- Skye Bennett, Anya Russell, Zane Bennett, Lucas Russell, Sophie Russell, Jensen Russell, David Hoelzer, Scarlett Russell and Archer Russell-Hagan. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Isaac J. Russell; two sons Isaac Charles Russell and John Scott Russell.

Graveside services will be held at the Pikes Hill Cemetery on Saturday November 7, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.