WILTON – Robert “Bobby” Lester Babb Sr., 81, passed away unexpectedly at home in his hometown of Wilton, Maine of a heart attack, on Friday, October 30, 2020. Bobby was known for fun-loving attitude, his love of the outdoors, hunting, and bluegrass music but more than that was his love of his soul mate, Arlene who predeceased him in 2018, there is no doubt they are “Together Again”.Bobby, the son of Lester and Althea (McFarlane) Babb, was born on October 8, 1939, in Farmington. In 1958, Bobby married Barbara Galuza Thibeau of Livermore Falls, where they lived and raised their family. Bobby was a lifelong shoemaker by trade, following the footsteps of his father who was a retired foreman from G.H. Bass. He grew up as one of the Bass Hill families with G.H. Bass and went to school at the Wilton Academy. Bobby was close to his mother who was the librarian of the Wilton Free Public Library and she was known for her blueberry muffins and quilting skills.In 1998, Bobby married the love of his life, Arlene Shields of Norridgewock. Together, they enjoyed music, dancing, and their close friendships with the Cushman family and “group”. Bobby especially loved going up to the Cushman’s hunting camp to hunt and their many adventures “upcountry”. Bobby is survived by his children Michael A. Babb, of Livermore, Scott W. Babb, of Peru, Michelle ” Micki” Alexsuk (Keith), of Brooksville, Fla.; his stepchildren, Elwin Shields (Leigh), of Dixfield, Brian Shields, of Norridgewock, Staci Warren (John), of Smithfield and Wendi Shields, of Waterville; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Bobby was predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Arlene, parents, Lester and Althea Babb, his infant twins, Christopher and Crystal, his son, Robert L., Jr., his stepdaughter, Kathi, his siblings, Richard, Barbara, Roland and Beverly, his brother-in-law, Dave Crocket.A special thank you to Ronnie and Donna Cushman and family for their devoted friendship with Bobby.Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Saturday from 1-3 p.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington where Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing, the use of masks, and attendance limited to no more than 50 at any one time will be observed. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Private family interment will be at Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in his memory to the Wilton Free Public Library104 Main StreetWilton, ME 04294