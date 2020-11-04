RUMFORD — The prospect of a new Veterans Administration clinic at 1 Railroad St. appears imminent, Rumford Town Manager Stacy Carter said.

It would replace one at 431 Franklin St.

On Friday, Carter said the VA has been in touch with the developer, Dublin Edt JV of Marietta, Georgia, looking for a lot of information, making it seem imminent that a contract is coming. He said the VA is expected to award the construction contract in November.

A special town meeting is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 16 in Rumford Falls Auditorium on whether to authorize the sale of about 0.29 acres on Railroad Street to the potential developer. The parcel is valued at $5,100. The sale is contingent of Rumford being chosen for the clinic.

The developer would own the land, build the clinic and lease it to the VA.

Normally when the contract is awarded, the developer has to show proof of ownership of the land, Carter said. “That’s why we’ve got to have the special town meeting.”

He said Dublin Edt JV has built other community-based clinics for the VA.

“If this was the VA coming in to build, this would be tax exempt,” Carter said. “But this is a developer who leases with the VA, so it will be a taxable property. That’s what we need to do, continue to build the tax base, and take the burden off from taxpayers.”

On May 26, Rumford Economic Development Director George O’Keefe and other town officials met with the developer at the site, believed to be the only one under consideration.

O’Keefe said it would be a 7,000-square-foot, single-story building, constructed with well-above ADA requirements. The site near the downtown would have its own parking area.

O’Keefe said he suggested to the developer several months ago about styling the exterior trim and finishes similar to the 1914 Rumford Station of the Maine Central Railroad.

“Obviously the building will only be one story but given the railroad-related history of the site and the extensive use of brick trims and finishes along with arched windows and diamond tile accents throughout the downtown it would make for a very nice fit with the rest of the downtown,” he said.

The Post Office and Town Hall have similar features.

