FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors is committed to resolving conflict between Superintendent Tina Meserve and staff, Chairwoman Angela LeClair said announced after an executive session Tuesday.

It was the second of two closed-door sessions during the meeting. The first session was on the agenda to discuss the legal rights and duties of the school unit and consult with Unit 9’s attorney.

The board met in response to a no-confidence vote by 368 RSU 9 staff members who said they did not support Meserve. It was announced Friday. The 368 respondents represent 90 percent of RSU 9 staff.

Over 180 Zoom participants waited for the board to come out of executive session and for the meeting to proceed to public comment. After a 90-minute executive session, the board returned and motioned to enter another executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

When directors returned from the second executive session, Chairwoman Angela LeClair said the board was committed to conflict-resolution regarding concerns raised by RSU 9 community members toward Meserve’s leadership.

“We will present something next week on how we feel that process will go forward, possibly dealing with some conflict-resolution,” LeClair said. “But we will have more information to present next week and because we are committed to healing the district and coming out on the other side better.”

The meeting proceeded to public comment during which Mt. Blue Education Association President Doug Hodum rejected the idea that the union-initiated, no-confidence vote was a contract negotiation tactic.

“Both the petition and the vote of no confidence were supported by members and nonmembers covering a wide range of job positions in this district. We presented to the board with majority petitions signed by over 300 staff members,” Hodum said. “In that petition, we did ask for a swift and fair resolution to the teacher contract negotiations and the (memoranda of agreement) negotiations. But we also asked for hourly staff to be permitted to work additional hours to meet the needs of our students, we asked for a focus on collaboration and an increased voice for educators.”

A petition for a vote of no-confidence on Meserve has been circulating throughout Franklin County for parents and community members to sign. Locations were posted in the Parents and Community Members of RSU 9 Facebook group on Tuesday.

